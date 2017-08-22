Families enjoy Melton Learning Hub’s fete

An assault course and football tournament were on offer at Melton Learning Hub’s fete.

Families and friends gathered at Melton Country Park for the annual event last Thursday.

There was a range of stalls and demonstrations including a birds of prey display. A hook a duck attraction joined the line-up of children’s entertainment alongside a punch bag challenge, footpool and bouncy castles.

All ages could get involved with a dog show and egg and spoon races.

Michael Connolly, a tutor at Melton Learning Hub, said: “It went far better than expected. There was lots of fun for children and we had about 500 people turn up.

“I was manning the barbecue and was a little worried early on as we experienced a massive downpour which lasted about half an hour.

“People had began to leave so it was a welcome relief when the sunshine came back out for the rest of the day.

“I’d like to thank all the volunteers and helpers we had from The Venue at Phoenix House, the local businesses who ran stalls and donated prizes, and of course, everyone who came and supported us on the day.”

The day raised £1,200 for the Melton Learning Hub which provides alternative learning programmes to disengaged kids in the borough.