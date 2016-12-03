Extraordinary fundraising week at Wreake Valley Academy for Children in Need

The school charity council at Wreake Valley Academy co-ordinated a full week of fundraising activities for Children in Need, culminating in a live TV appearance.

Events included a cake sale, tuck shop, nail bar, photo booth and netball and football tournaments.

On Thursday, November 17, the school were visited to Pudsey himself and a splat the teacher game was held. Principal Tony Pinnock and local police constables were the unlucky volunteers to be splatted.

Another highlight was the raffle which featured 50 prizes such as a signed Leicester City shirt and Leicester Tigers shirt, tickets to a basketball match at the Barclaycard Arena, a voucher for a family of four to enjoy a session at the Leicester Outdoor Pursuits Centre and some tasty treats from Greggs.

On Friday, November 18, the school charity council were invited to Leicester’s Curve Theatre to announce their fundraising total of £2704.74 live on the BBC1 Children in Need appeal show.

Principal Tony Pinnock said: “Our students were excellent ambassadors for the school throughout the week and we are very proud of them all.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their support, so whether you made cakes for our cake sale, donated or bought a ticket for our raffle, splatted a teacher, or wore spots, whatever the contribution you made, you made a difference.

“Thank you also goes out to parents who are always so generous and supportive of our fundraising.”