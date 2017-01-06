Melton tip to close for 12 days

Melton’s recycling and household waste site (RHWS) will close for 12 days to allow maintenance work to be carried out.

The site, in Lake Terrace, will temporarily close on Monday, January 16 at 3.55pm and reopen on Saturday, January 28 at 9am.

A spokesman said: “This closure is required to enable essential maintenance work to be carried out on the service yard.

“This area is used to store containers that residents deposit their waste into, and to store full containers prior to the waste being removed from the site, for treatment or disposal.

“It is not possible to offer even a restricted service to our customers without this service yard being fully available.”

The recommended alternative RHWS customers should use during the closure is Mountsorrel RHWS, in Granite Way, Mountsorrel – this site is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Permits for use at Melton will be accepted at Mountsorrel during the closure period.

Alternatively, residents can use any other RHWS.

For locations and opening times, visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk