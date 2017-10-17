Melton fly-tippers warned they are putting lives at risk

Have your say

Fly-tippers who blocked a road on the outskirts of Melton have been warned that they are potentially putting lives at risk.

A pile of fencing, wood, slabs and vegetation were dumped on Bartholomew’s Way, which connects with Welby Lane.

Fly-tipping on the Welby Lane & Bartholomew's Way route in Melton EMN-171017-125631001

It was discovered on Saturday by Melton police officers, who are concerned the rubbish would prevent ambulances, fire engines or other emergency response vehicles from getting through.

They posted on the police Facebook page: “Today one of our officers came across this on St Bartholomew’s Way, Welby Lane whilst out on mobile patrols.

“This is now blocking access for motorists and emergency services.

“Council are now aware of this. This is not acceptable.”

Bren Collins commented on the post: “The recycling areas in Melton area are really good for garden and rubble waist.

“So causing a potential life-threatening accident is just not acceptable.”

Others posted comments blaming Melton Council’s decision to start charging for hardcore and soil to be left at the town tip for increasing incidents of fly-tipping in the borough.

The route, off the A606 Nottingham Road in Melton, is used by motorists as a quicker way to get to Asfordby and Asfordby Business Park.