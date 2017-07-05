Entrants young and old do The Melton Pork Pie Pedal and help raise in excess of £6,000

The eighth Pork Pie Pedal had 105 cyclists take part, who raised in excess of £6,000, for two good causes.

The Melton event offers cyclists the chance to pedal 50, 60 or 70 miles from Saxby Road to Rutland Water, cycling around the reservoir and then heading back to Melton.

Looking forward to a day of cycling PHOTO: Tim Williams

The ride is seen as a big personal challenge rather than a race.

Liam Stapleton, one of the organisers, said: “This year’s Pork Pie Pedal on Saturday raised lots of sponsorship money for The Medaille Trust and Hope for Justice, and representatives from the charities attended to explain to cyclists what it is they do.”

“There was an age range from 16 to 81 and people participated on mountain bikes, road bikes and hybrid bikes.”

The first cyclists arrived back in Melton at about 1pm. 74 people did the 50 mile route, 12 completed the 60 mile route and 14 finished the 70 miles. Five people undisclosed.

Samworth Brothers provided Melton Mowbray pork pies (compulsory for the event) and sandwiches, Tesco provided fruit, Belvoir Fruit Farm supplied cordial and Sainsbury’s and Morisons contributed food. There were also lots of donations of flapjacks and cakes from the public to riders.

“The weather was cool and a little overcast early on but by the afternoon it was brighter and perfect conditions for cycling,” added Liam.

“Next year’s event will be held on the first Saturday in July which is the 7th.”