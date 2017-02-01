England honour for Melton footballer

One of Melton’s top footballers was shocked to be given the chance to present the player of the season award for the England national team.

Lee Mann, who captains Melton Town FC, entered an online competition through his membership of the England supporters’ club.

And he was amazed to be selected at random to do the honours with Liverpool ace Adam Lallana.

Lee (34) recalled: “I got a call late one evening to say I had been chosen to do it and I couldn’t quite believe it.

“It was a huge honour to present Adam with the award.”

Lee, a self-employed wealth manager, travelled up to Liverpool’s training ground to present the award, which is sponsored by Vauxhall.

“I had a long chat with Adam and he was a really nice bloke,” said Lee, who is engaged to Natalie and has two young sons.

“I’m a big England fan and I went to watch them at the last two tournaments, in Brazil and France, so it was great to get the opportunity to do this.”

Lallana follows in the boot steps of previous winners Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard.

He polled 39 per cent of the vote, with Leicester City striker, and Melton resident, Jamie Vardy second on 12 per cent.

As a City fan, Lee said he quizzed Lallana on how they should tackle Spanish side Sevilla in the Champions League later this month.

“Adam told me Leicester should defend and then hit them on the break,” added Lee, a former pupil of Long Field Academy in Melton.