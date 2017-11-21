England braced to be battered by 70mph winds as Met Office issues severe weather warning

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as England is set to be battered by winds of up to 70mph this week

Strong winds are expected to move east across England and Wales during Wednesday. The strongest winds will finally ease from the SE of England around dawn on Thursday.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely whilst outbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy, will add to the difficult travel conditions.

Gusts of 65 to 70 mph are expected along exposed coasts and over high ground. Gusts of 50mph are likely more widely.

The warning is for between 9am on Wednesday November 22 and 7am on Thursday November 23.