Employees evacuated after microwave catches fire on industrial estate

Occupants of an industrial unit at Wymeswold were evacuated when a microwave caught fire.

Two fire crews from Loughborough and another from Birstall attended the incident, at Wymeswold Industrial Estat at 7.31pm last night (Monday).

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was out on arrival of our crews. “Ventilation was carried out by crews and the microwave removed from the property.

“All persons were evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire service.”