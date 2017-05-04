Emmaus opens new charity shop in Melton

A charity which helps Leicestershire and Rutland’s homeless and long-term unemployed turn their lives around has opened a new shop in Melton.

Emmaus staff welcomed its first customers to the store, in the Market Place, on Tuesday.

Downstairs inside the Emmaus shop PHOTO: Tim Williams

The shop specialises in high quality pre-loved furniture, household items and clothing.

The facility will raise money for Emmaus’s work providing a home and meaningful work for 16 local people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion.

To find out more about Emmaus Leicestershire and Rutland visit www.emmaus.org.uk/leicestershire_rutland