Egerton residents invite to attend annual meeting for RAGE in meeting

The annual meeting for a Melton residents’ group is due to be held tomorrow evening (Tuesday).

RAGE, which tackles issues for people living in the town’s Egerton Ward, is holding the meeting between 7pm and 8.30pm.

Residents can also ask questions of police and a Melton councillor at surgeries from 6.30pm.

RAGE also provides a free bulky item disposal service once a month and the group is also offering another heavily subsidised trip to Skegness on Sunday June 25, for £5 per person. This offer is open only to residents who live on the ward - for more details call me Tina Culley on 854622.

There will be a free raffle during the evening and free refreshments.