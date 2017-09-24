YouTube sensation and fitness fanatic Joe Wicks gets Whissendine schoolchildren moving with workouts

Energetic pupils at Whissendine Primary School abandoned their usual assemblies to take part in the Body Coach, Joe Wicks’s, Schools Fitness Week (September 11 to 15).

The children exercised along to the live broadcasts that Joe had been posting on YouTube.

The activity proved to be really popular, with even the staff rolling up their sleeves and getting stuck in.

The school have been mentioned on Joe’s live feed and Rob Persani came in to talk to a group of children about the school’s involvement with the mission.