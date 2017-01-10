Wymondham St Peter’s School’s eco team plant up mixed woodland area to attract wildlife

Children and parent helpers at St Peter’s Primary School, Wymondham, have picked up their spades to plant 50 different trees which were gifted to them from the Woodland Trust.

Gardening gloves were at the ready as the school’s newly formed eco team helped to create a woodland area at the end of the playing field that will help attract wildlife.

Class 3 teacher Mrs Jeffreys said: “Pupils worked in pairs to map out and then plant the trees.

“The eco team will meet again early this term to plan further projects for the school grounds.”