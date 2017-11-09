Wymondham schoolboy describes bike ride fundraiser round Rutland Water as “best day of his life”

A pupil at St Peter’s School in Wymondham took it upon himself to do some fundraising.

Class two’s Louie, along with his parents, rode 26 miles round Rutland Water and raised over £300 for his school.

He said: “It was super hard and I fell off my bike twice! At the end, my legs were as wobbly as string, but it was the best day of my life.”

Louie added that he had to train hard and presented the money he raised to the school during an assembly attended by his classmates, staff, parents, a church schools’ inspector and parish priest.

Head teacher Anne Harvey said: “All the staff and children at St Peter’s would like to congratulate and thank Louie and his family for all their hard work. We’re looking forward to discussing with him how he’d like us to spend the money.”