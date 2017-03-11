Wonderful World Book Day at Wymondham St Peter’s Primary School

Pupils and staff at Wymondham St Peter’s Primary School celebrated the wonderful world of reading on World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite book characters.

Activities during the day (March 2) included writing a 10-word story, exploring Room on the Broom, guess the book character and a costume competition. Featured among the fantastic outfits were Little Miss Sunshine, The Secret Garden, Julian from The Famous Five, Gangsta Granny and Mary Poppins.

The winners of the costume competition PHOTO: Supplied

Year 4 Campbell said: “It was great fun and I enjoyed dressing up and all the activities. Everyone put good effort into the costumes they made.”

Executive head teacher Mrs Anne Harvery added: “World Book Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the joy of reading and the children had an amazing day. This is just one of the many special events held at this unique Church of England, village primary school, which is currently judged as Good by Ofsted and Outstanding by SIAMS.

“Wymondham has small class sizes, impeccably behaved pupils, high academic standards,and all within an impressive nurturing and caring environment. If you would like to visit the school, we would love to hear from you. Please contact the school office on 01572 787658 and come and see for yourself.”