Village school to double in size with £700k extension

Pupils, staff and governors attended a ‘topping out’ ceremony for a £700,000 extension which will double the size of their village and allow an extra 30 children to be taught there.

They watched the roof being completed on the new building, at Thrussington Primary School, which is going to provide three extra classrooms, a group space, a toilet and staff facilities.

The new extension at Thrussington Primary School EMN-170526-110110001

The children, teachers and governors signed a timber roof brace before it was hoisted and positioned at the highest point of the new structure.

Head teacher Liz Moore, who currently has 75 pupils aged five to 11 in the school, said: “The newly refurbished building and extension will have an enormous impact on our staff and pupils and we’re looking forward to having a facility that we can really be proud of.

“The ‘topping out’ ceremony was a lovely opportunity for us to come together as a school and make our mark on the build, plus show off the progress so far.

“The school will continue to be an important part of the local community and the extra space and facilities will allow us to welcome more students to our vibrant learning facility.

“We’re all extremely excited to see the finished product in September .”

Shari Setayesh, of architect consultants YMD Boon, said the eight-month build project was halfway through and it would provide 21st century facilities for the school.