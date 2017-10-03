Thrussington youngsters are celebrating getting reputable science award

Young geniuses at a school within the Melton borough are celebrating clinching a top accolade.

Staff and youngsters at Thrussington School are thrilled to have been awarded their second Primary Science Quality Mark Gold Award.

Primary Science Quality Awards have been awarded to 347 infant, junior, primary, middle and special schools to celebrate a commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning.

It’s led by the University of Hertfordshire, School of Education in partnership with the Primary Science Teaching Trust. It’s supported by the Royal Society for Chemistry, the Ogden Trust and the Association for Science Education.

Jane Turner, PSQM national director, said: “Gaining a Primary Science Quality Award is a significant achievement for a school. The profile and quality of science teaching and learning in each of these schools is very high.

“Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure science understanding and skills.

“Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”