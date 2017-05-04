Staff welcome ‘good’ Ofsted rating for village primary school

Staff at a village primary school have welcomed news that an Ofsted inspector has retained its ‘good’ rating from the last inspection five years ago.

Vondra Mays praised head teacher Philippa Plant, staff, pupils and governors after visiting the school on March 30.

Her report, which has just been published, states that ‘the head teacher has a team of dedicated staff who share her ambition and drive to achieve high standards across the school’.

It also says ‘pupils were polite and respectful, articulate and confident and proud of their school’.

The inspector praised the improved performance of pupils in the reception year after the creation of a new class and that more resources were provided for disadvantaged children.

Head teacher Mrs Plant said: “I am incredibly proud of the dedicated staff, governors and parents at Somerby Primary School.

“Our recent Ofsted inspection highlights the hard work that has gone into ensuring our pupils are provided with a rich and inspiring learning experience during their primary years.

“This teamed with ambitious expectations of both staff and pupils, alike, has led to a rise in progress and attainment.

“We are already working towards the next steps in our ambition to be recognised as outstanding.”

Siobhan Connolly chair of governors said: “The governors at Somerby Primary School are delighted that Ofsted have confirmed that the school continues to be a good school.

“The high standard of education which is delivered by the dedicated teaching staff and driven by the head teacher means that progress levels consistently improve and outcomes for children are good.”

The inspector said that more work was needed to raise the school, which is part of the Mowbray Education Trust, to an ‘outstanding’ rating.

She reported to the head teacher: “You acknowledge that the school is not yet outstanding.

“You recognise that some pupils need to be challenged more to reach the higher standards they are capable of.

“You are also aware that the improvements made in the early years need to be sustained if attainment levels are to continue to rise.

“Finally, you agree that you have not yet developed a system for monitoring and tracking the progress pupils make in subjects other than English and mathematics.”

Go to www.reports.ofsted.gov.uk/inspection-reports/find-inspection-report/provider/ELS/140754 to read the full Ofsted report.