Staff and pupils celebrate ‘good’ Ofsted report for village school

Staff and pupils at a village school are celebrating after an Ofsted inspector give it a ‘good’ rating.

Ab Kettleby Community Primary School, which is part of the Mowbray Education Trust, praised head teacher Ian Toon, stating that ‘each pupil is known, learning is enjoyable and relationships are positive’.

Pupils were found to behave well in lessons and maintain concentration and enthusiasm

across a wide range of subjects and they were seen to have access to a good range of additional clubs, trips and activities to support their learning.

The teaching of maths had improved since the last inspection, the Ofted report stated, and there was an impressive focus on spelling.

The inspector wrote: “You have identified that improving spelling is a priority for all classes.

“The school has made spelling a focus for this year and additional tests that you have carried out show that most pupils have made good progress.

“A few are not doing as well as they should and this remains a focus for improvement.”

Head teacher Ian Toon said ‘I am proud of our school, and the way that the pupils approach learning delivered in a creative way.

“We have a great team of dedicated staff and a hard working governing body who are passionate about the education of children and go above and beyond to make our school valued part of the community.

“We have supportive parents and carers who are a vital part of our school.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for making our school the success

that it is.”