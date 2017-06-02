School warning issued after two men approach pupil in Melton

Parents have been advised by a Melton school to ensure their children walk home in pairs after two suspicious men approached a girl in the town.

The warning was issued by John Ferneley College after a pupil encountered the duo in the country park.

Head teacher Christine Stansfield said: “We are concerned about this and we are taking it very seriously.

“It is rare that this happens but it only needs to happen once for us to make sure people are aware.

“We have sent the message out to all our communities through social media and we want pupils to be vigilant.”

A messaged posted online by the school following the incident, on May 25, reads: “Please be aware that two men approached one of our students whilst she was walking home from school in the country park yesterday.

“The police are aware. Please encourage your children to walk home in pairs if possible and report any problems as soon as possible.”