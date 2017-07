Children at Whissendine School designed two scarecrows to enter an annual village competition which was held on the first week of July.

Early Years Foundation Stage pupils and after school club KIA youngsters put together the straw characters as part of Whissendine’s Feast Week celebrations.

Class teacher Tania Comber said: “We used the Julia Donaldson book ‘The Scarecrows Wedding’ as inspiration and created Harry O’Hay and Betty O’Barley on their wedding day.”