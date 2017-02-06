Scalford Playgroup is ‘good’ says Ofsted

A playgroup at Scalford has been declared ‘good’ by standards watchdog Ofsted following an inspection.

It found the strong relationship between staff and children made youngsters feel emotionally secure.

Ofsted said staff provide a calm and nurturing environment and that children make good progress from their starting points.

Inspector Claire Jenner said: “Parents speak highly of the caring staff and the quality of care and learning their children receive.

“Children make good progress in their learning and development. They show a positive attitude towards learning and are developing high levels of confidence and independence.”

Pre-school chairperson Janet Leek is delighted with the report. She said: “We are a small village not for profit pre-school, which has been running for over 40 years.

“We hold lots of fundraising events, and our next on Friday, March 3, is a quiz at Scalford Village Hall, to raise money for new chairs.”

Scalford Playgroup is based in the Methodist Church Hall on New Street. For more information call 07779 216704.

The full Ofsted inspection report is available to read at www.ofsted.gov.uk