Sale of healthy school snacks raises cash for picnic bench at Swallowdale

Have your say

Swallowdale’s school council has raised over £50 selling nutritious snacks to children as part of their Healthy Schools Week (October 9-13).

Pupils enjoyed seven days of fun including daily dance, yoga and a competition to find the most misshapen fruit.

The Life Education Bus was also on site all week.

Andrea Brown, acting deputy head teacher, said: “A huge thank you to Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s for donating vouchers for us to purchase fruit and vegetables.

“The money raised from the sale of healthy snacks is going to towards buying an outdoor picnic bench for the school field.”