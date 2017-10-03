Saint Francis School in Melton marks sixtieth anniversary with special mass service

Pupils, staff, parents, governors and friends of Saint Francis Catholic Primary School were joined by some very special guests on Monday to celebrate the school’s sixtieth anniversary.

A special mass was held in the school hall and celebrated by the Right Reverend Patrick Joseph McKinney, the tenth Bishop of Nottingham. He was assisted by the current Parish Priest Father Kevin, the previous Parish Priest Father Jim and Father Stephen of the Oakham Parish.

Guests invited to the mass included Melton Mayor councillor Tejpal Bains and Peter Giorgio, director of education from the Nottingham Diocese. Also in attendance were the Sisters from the Franciscan Convent, the founders of the school and to whom both present a past pupils owe an immense debt of gratitude.

To mark the occasion children and staff were asked to make crosses which were blessed during the day’s celebrations.

Recently, kitchen staff at the school raised over £168 for LOROS by whipping up treats for pupils.

The ladies made and sold iced buns and muffins to children to show their support for a much cherished former colleague.

The cake sales were held over the course of two Friday break times and proved very popular with not only the children but staff too.