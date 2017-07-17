Rotary Star Award a morale booster for Melton borough schools

An award which recognises the personal achievements of children for effort, respect, honesty, loyalty and generosity has been praised by head teachers of primary schools around the Melton borough.

The Rotary Club of Melton Belvoir and the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray’s Rotary Star Award has been circulating in primary schools for six years. It’s given to a pupil not for academic achievement but usually reflects someone who shines, has put in a 110 per cent effort, has represented the school or has experienced challenging circumstances.

The prize consists of a certificate, book and a Rotary Star badge. It’s awarded at a special school assembly during the summer term, and both staff and parents look forward to the occasion.

Eleven primary schools are currently involved, they’re Swallowdale, Asfordby Hill, Long Clawson, Scalford, Old Dalby, Ab Kettleby Gaddesby, Great Dalby, Scalford, Rearsby and Queniborough.

Rosie Browne, head teacher at Old Dalby Primary School, said: “The award is valuable because there is so much more to life than academic achievement.”

Ian Toone, head teacher at Ab Kettleby said that his school is proud of the tradition developed by this award.

The Rotary Star Award is one of several initiatives for schools offered by the Rotary clubs. To involve your school email tony.hlane@live.co.uk or pennyhancox@hotmail.co.uk