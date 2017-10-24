Rotary Club of Melton Belvoir and Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray recognise shinning stars

A very important element of Rotary is to support and encourage young people, and the Rotary Star Award is just one of many initiatives.

The award is part of a project which offers schools an opportunity to recognise and reward primary school children for acts of excellent citizenship.

Kyle Liddington of Swallowdale Primary School receives his Rotary Star Award from Rotarians Penny Hancox and Eric Hall PHOTO: Supplied

Put simply the head teacher is asked to nominate a child irrespective of talent or academic ability who has been an exceptionally good citizen by helping or supporting others, the environment, their school or their community.

The Rotary Club of Melton Belvoir and the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray recognise and reward this by presenting children with a Rotary Star certificate, a Rotary Star badge and an optional token of appreciation - often a book token to the value of £5.

Some of the great things children have done to become Rotary Stars include raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital and Macmillan, assisting the elderly with their shopping, caring for siblings with health frailties, helping their parents, raising awareness of environmental issues, saving to help third world countries, organising stalls for school fairs, showing a caring attitude to smaller children, arranging for the police to give a talk about bullying, brightening up people’s day with their smile and attitude, stopping a fight in the playground, caring for animals, demonstrating commitment at clubs, giving presentations and taking part in Race for Life.

