A primary school has celebrated its 170th birthday by having a Victorian Day.

Queniborough School hosted a thanksgiving service at their original school building, which now houses the swimming pool.

Pupils congregate at the church for harvest festival PHOTO: Supplied

Pupils and staff then paraded through the village to St Mary’s Church to mark harvest festival, before returning for lots of activities and conversations with older residents who used to attend the school.

Items collected at the school’s harvest festival are being donated to Storehouse in Melton.