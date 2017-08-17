NEWSFLASH: Melton Vale 16 staff and students celebrate impressive A-level results

Students and staff at Melton Vale Post 16 (MV16) are celebrating another set of impressive A-level results this morning (Thursday).

The overall pass rate will be announced later today as youngsters arrive to collect their grade slips at the Burton Road school.

Principal, Kirstie Black, praised students and staff, saying: “This year’s results are particularly significant in terms of outcomes due to the changes made to A Levels in 2015.

“Students at MV16 are the first cohort to sit linear A Levels, a new system put in place adding further demands and rigour.

“There has been much uncertainty within the education world regarding exam reform this year, so I am delighted to announce that MV16 students continued to work tirelessly, with overall results being even higher than last year.”

The majority of MV16’s students take up a place at university but a growing number of students are now choosing to follow the higher apprenticeship route.

Natasha Roberts, assistant principal, stated: “Every year we support students to ensure they gain their places at university and believe the foundation of study skills they develop whilst at Melton Vale allows them to flourish as undergraduates.”

Top performing students and their grades: Freya Ratcliffe-Cooper - A*A*A; Thomas Madigan - A*A*A; Chloe Zareba - A*A*A; Hannah Pilsworth - A*A*A; Sophie Pilsworth - A*AA; Victoria Adams A*AAA; Alice Broad A*AA; Amy Cornforth A*AA; Jenny Eva A*AA; Alex Horobin A*AA; Emily Kuzmic A*AA; Mia McAree A*AA; Ethan Ross A*AA;

Zara Cockerill A*AA; James Borrett AAA; Owen Osmond AAA.

