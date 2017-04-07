Melton schoolchildren form spectacular ribbon to raise awareness about Autism

All 320 pupils at Sherard School, in Melton, formed a spectacular ‘human chain’ to mark World Austism Awareness Week.

Pupils and staff also raised £206 for the National Autistic Society by selling cakes in the staff room and holding book sales throughout the week.

Pupils at Sherard School in Melton form a human ribbon for World Autism Awareness Week EMN-170304-143019001

The school has 35 children with Specialist Provision needs, 10 of whom are on the Autism spectrum.

Sandie Hart, a teacher in the Specialist Provision department, said: “The human ribbon looked very impressive.

“The children dressed in T-shirts with their house colours and we lined them up around a ribbon shape we had marked out on the field.

“We organised it to help raise awareness of autism with the children and with their parents.

A photo of the 'human ribbon' created by Sherard School pupils to mark World Autism Awareness Week, taken by a drone operated by Mike Grant EMN-170704-101116001

“We are a very inclusive school and the children really enjoyed the week.”

Jessica Walter, head of Specialist Provision at Sherard School, added: “We wanted to teach the children about the difficulties which children with Autism face and how Autism affects people in different ways and what the children can do to help support them.

“We tell all the children that every child is different and unique and that this should be celebrated. We work hard with all the children to help unlock their true potential.”