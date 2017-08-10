Melton school pledges to improve after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

Parents have been assured that a major overhaul has been started at a Melton primary school after it was downgraded to the lowest possible Ofsted rating.

An inspector found The Grove School to be ‘inadequate’ after it was previously rated as ‘requiring improvement’.

Head teacher Michael Owen has left the school and will be replaced for the new term by Steve Nash.

And Mowbray Education Trust, which manages the school, said it accepted the failings identified and was committed to addressing them.

Trust chief executive Chris Stansfield said: “I would like to tell parents that they will see some reassuring changes from September at The Grove.

“There will be a new ethos at the school and we are making specific changes to the culture which will benefit the aspirations of the children.

“I am expecting we will see significant improvement by next summer, in terms of the life chances of pupils.

“Ofsted has given us two years to improve the rating but I am expecting we will come out of ‘inadquate’ within a year.

The Ofsted report is not due to be published until October but the trust was keen to publicise it and reassure parents that action is being taken.

Many of the pupils at The Grove come from disadvantaged backgrounds and Mrs Stansfield said it was a priority of hers to improve their life opportunities when she took over her role in June.

The Ofsted inspector flagged up failings in maths and English, poor attendance records and leadership issues.

Mrs Stansfield said the report highlighted many of the school’s weaknesses the trust had also pinpointed, adding: “We are determined to deliver rapid improvements.”