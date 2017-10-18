Melton school awarded large lottery grant to help with community heritage project

A Melton primary school has been given a £84,900 boost.

Saint Francis, on Dalby Road, has received the Heritage Lottery Fund for a project exploring the memories of former students.

The ‘Memories of Saint Francis Catholic Primary School - 60 years in Melton Mowbray’ aims to record and share the rich heritage of the school.

With strong links to the Franciscan Convent next door, which founded the original school in 1903, the school has educated many thousands of children in Melton. As such, the project will seek collaboration from the entire community, young and old.

At the heart of the project will be the children who will have the opportunity to learn new skills in recording memories and creating archives.

Jo Anderson, headteacher, said: “We’re so proud of the heritage of our school and our links with the Franciscan Convent and the town. We can’t wait for our children to experience this project and to share the outcomes with the whole community.”

Pupils will be producing a play based on the history of the school and work with local historians to discover how the past of the school fits in locally and nationally.

Staff and parents will also have the chance to share their memories of the school through memory sharing mornings and a dedicated school heritage Facebook page.

Teacher, Gosia Brown, is working with the Oral History Society, to share best practice when teaching about the subject to pupils.