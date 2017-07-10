Melton bank Santander organises clothes sale to support Frisby School

Santander employees in Melton recently organised a Joules clothing sale at Asfordby Amateurs Sports Ground to raise money for Frisby Primary School.

Joules is a popular brand and the business contributed discounted clothing and shoes for 150 attendees to purchase.

The event raised £1,200 from ticket sales for entry, with Santander contributing a further £1,000.

The donation will support Frisby School’s pond redevelopment project. The school grounds currently have an overgrown pond, which is being cleared to make the area safe and accessible for the pupils.

The new section of the campus will be used by the children and teachers for classes, as well as for one to one sessions.

Stuart Northedge, head teacher at Frisby Pmary School, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who took part in this event and for Santander’s contribution.

“The money will help with our goal to improve our school grounds and create more safe spaces for our students to learn and play.”

Leon Elford, branch manager at Santander in Melton, said: “Our branch is very proud to have been able to put on this event and to see it be so successful. We do all we can to help out in our local community, and being able to contribute to the redevelopment of the pond and improvement of the outside area of the school furthers that goal.

“We’re also very thankful to Joules for providing the clothes and everyone who came and bought tickets.”