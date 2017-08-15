Long-serving caretaker at Waltham on the Wolds Primary School calls time on busy career

A much-loved school premises officer who has done 38 years in the job is down tooling at the end of August.

Mrs Margaret Boylan of Waltham on the Wolds Primary School attended as a child in 1951. Her children and grandchildren have grown up their and she has worked since the 1970s, when she first started as a lollipop lady.

Head teacher Julie Hopkins said: “A huge thank you to Mrs Boylan for everything she has done at Waltham over her long career here. We will all miss her dearly.

“Margaret is a dedicated Leicester Tigers fan and listens to their matches every week on the radio. Therefore, we chose some special Tigers’ themed gifts to mark her retirement, including a signed rugby shirt by all the players. She even had a specially recorded video message from her favourite Leicester Tigers player.”

Mrs Boylan was invited to a special tag rugby match where she presented the medals. At the event, the school introduced a trophy for sporting excellence, called The Margaret Boylan Award.

This was presented to an outstanding player who demonstrated brilliant performance and determination in the match. It will continue to be presented to children following sports tournaments in the future as a tribute to her.

Margaret said: “I’ve loved my job and seeing all the lovely children pass through the school over the years. Thank you to the staff and everyone for making my time here special.”