Leicester Tigers Welford’s been on the prowl in Melton Borough schools

Lucky schoolchildren from two Melton Borough primary schools got a real treat when Leicester Tigers mascot Welford paid them a special visit during lunchtimes.

Pupils from Long Clawson and Wymondham St Peter’s spent lots of time with the friendly tiger dabbing, taking ‘Welfies’ and generally having fun.

Welford at Long Clawson Primary School PHOTO: Supplied

Both school’s Year 4 and 5’s also received some tag rugby training from Leicester Tigers coaching staff ahead of the TAG Festival at Melton Rugby Club, which took place on Friday, January 20. (See link to story online - http://www.meltontimes.co.uk/news/melton-borough-schools-tag-rugby-festival-attracts-ten-teams-1-7790278).

