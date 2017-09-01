Impressive GCSE results for Belvoir High School students

Three-quarters of students at Belvoir High School achieved at least a grade four in the new-style GCSE exams in English and maths.

In an impressive set of results at the Bottesford school, 87 per cent of pupils attained at least a grade four in English and 81 per cent got at least a four in Maths.

There were some superb individual performances with 21 students leaving with five A or A* (or 7, 8 and 9) grades and 11 of these teenagers gained at least seven A or A* grades.

These were: William Graham, Jack Collins, Toby Lewis, Oisin Castro, George Smith, Charlie Woods, Hannah Coffey, Chun-Hei Li, Phillipa Chilcott, Hollie Westwood and Callum Minks.

