Hair and beauty students at Brooksby Melton College receive make-up tips from industry expert

A selection of Brooksby Melton College (BMC) hair and beauty students recently participated in a workshop with industry-expert make-up artist and bridal hair stylist, Rachel Liney.

The masterclass allowed the students to learn all about Rachel’s experiences with developing a successful business within the hair and beauty sector.

Rachel showed a variety of make-up products from both high-end and high street brands, including Illamasqua, Chanel, Michael Kors, Mac, Bobbi Brown, Urban Decay and others.

These products were used to demonstrate a range of new techniques for the students to learn. All then used the selection to re-create the look that Rachel demonstrated, learning how to both create a look and how to transform bridal looks into high fashion.

The students who impressed Rachel the most were also given the opportunity to complete a period of work experience with her.

Erin Payne, Level 2 hair and media make-up student at BMC, said: “Rachel was amazing when she came in to our college. I really enjoyed learning about her journey into hair and beauty as she has had a wide variety of experience in bridal and TV looks.

“She gave us loads of tips and I learnt the importance of being confident when starting out in the industry.

“Studying hair and media make-up at BMC has also given me a range of other fantastic opportunities, such as working on stage make-up for SKY Theatre and going on trips to Clothes Show Live and Hair and Beauty UK.”

Emma Balch, hairdressing lecturer at BMC, said: “I want to thank Rachel for sharing her expertise. The students thoroughly enjoyed spending the day with her and using her knowledge to hone their own skills and techniques.”

To find out more about the range of hair, beauty, and hair and media make-up courses offered at BMC, go to www.brooksbymelton.ac.uk/hairandbeauty or call (01664) 855444.