GCSE joy at Catmose College and Ratcliffe College

More than 80 per cent of students at Catmose College have been celebrating good passes in English and maths in the new style GCSEs today (Thursday).

The Rutland college saw 47 pupils leaves with five A or A* (or seven, eight and nine under the new format) grades with 20 gaining at least eight A or A* passes.

Ratcliffe College students, from left, Sarah Astill, Nicole Spencer and Krishnan Gupta, with their GCSE results EMN-170824-160216001

Principal Stuart Williams said: “These results are a testament to the hard work of Catmose students and the staff who have supported them through their time at the college.

“Exceptional achievements of this nature do not happen by accident, they have required commitment and dedication over many years to achieve.”

Ratcliffe College students have achieved another superb set of GCSE results, with an increase in this year’s overall pass rate, with 92 per cent of all grades C/4 or better and 44 per cent of all grades were A*/A or 7/8/9 on the new grading system.

The maths department achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in both maths and further maths, whilst there

was a 100 per cent pass rate in English literature, which included 64 per cent achieving the new grade seven or above and 16 per cent attaining the new top grade nine, five times the national average.

Headmaster, Mr Jon Reddin said: “Following the government’s changes to mathematics and English syllabuses and the grading system, our superb GCSE examination results have, yet again, proven that we stretch our most able students while at the same time supporting every individual, nurturing their God-given talents. “We are incredibly proud of the students’ achievements and of the unstinting commitment of our teachers and support staff, and we look forward to the year group’s continued success as they begin their next phase of education in the sixth form.”

Krishan Gupta achieved eight grades at A* or A and grade nine in English literature, and will study

mathematics, economics, German and physics at A Level.

He said: “I didn’t think I would do so well and was nervous about the way some of my exams went.

“I’m so pleased.”

Sarah Astill and Nicole Spencer achieved eight grades at A* or A, in addition to the top new grades in

mathematics, English language and literature.

Sarah commented: “I’m quite shocked and glad the wait is over. All the teachers have made time for us when we needed it, including bringing in chocolate at exam time.”

Head of English, Dr Luanda Stannard, said: “I’m immensely proud of all our hardworking students and staff, especially considering the increased difficulty of the examination.

“These are an incredible set of results.”