Drop-in event in Melton for parents concerned by proposed school transport cuts

Parents in Melton are being urged to make their views known on plans to cut back on transport services for children with special educational needs (SEN) and students from low income families.

Leicestershire County Council is considering reducing the level of discount available to students from less well off families and those children attending specialist nurseries, providing direct financial support instead of arranging taxis and minibuses for SEN students going to post-16 education and axing transport to post 16 education for eligible mainstream students.

A 12-week consultation was launched in September and a drop-in event is being held at Birch Wood Special School in Melton on Tuesday at 6.30pm.

Councillor Pam Posnett, cabinet member for passenger transport, said: “We’re keen to hear what the public think about our proposals.

“Rising budget pressures mean we need to reconsider how we can assist.

“These events will give residents the chance to have their say and share any concerns they have so we can shape the changes that could be made.”

The changes have been put forward as SEN transport costs have increased from £6.5million in 2011/12 to £9.2million in 2016/17 – an increase of 42 per cent, with the costs expected to grow further by four to five per cent every year.

The deadline for consultation response submissions is Thursday December 21.

Fill in the consultation online by visiting www.Leicestershire.gov.uk/school-transport-policy-changes , email passengertransport@leics.gov.uk to request a paper copy of the consultation or call 0116 305 0002.