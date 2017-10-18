Children get closer to God and champion the great outdoors at Wymondham St Peter’s School

Have your say

A couple of significant visitors have visited Wymondham St Peter’s Primary School of late to talk to pupils about different topics.

The recently appointed Priest-in-Charge, Rev David Cowie spoke to Class 3 about Christianity.

Nicola Craven enjoys the hospitality from pupils PHOTO: Supplied

Children asked him questions about becoming a vicar, the Bible and church.

Grace in Year 5 said: “It was very educational and interesting because Rev David was happy to share everything he knew about God.”

Nicola Craven from the Woodland Trust informed pupils about the importance of trees and her charity’s conservation work when she called at the school.

Ahead of the school receiving trees to plant this winter, Nicola also talked to the children about the Green Tree School Award which the Eco Team are hoping to work towards.

The school is currently expanding, if you’d like to visit and see the beautiful grounds for yourself, contact the office on 01572 870393.