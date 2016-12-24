Children from some of the Melton Borough’s primary schools learn to cook healthy food with Mars

Mars Food staff from the national office in Waltham have been cooking up a storm, teaching 300 schoolchildren all about good nutrition and how to cook a healthy meal through the Ben’s Beginners event in December.

Eighty colleagues from Mars Food UK worked with eight primary schools - including Bottesford, Waltham, Sherard and The Grove - running the Ben’s Beginners event across the region.

Angie Phillips from the UK CA team said: “The aim is to help children to learn about food and nutrition and to get excited about cooking at home.

“The morning is all about fun and sharing information with the children in an entertaining way. The children learn about the seasonality of our food, how it’s grown and what nutritional values they offer to a balanced diet.”

The event is delivered in collaboration with a UK charity called The Children’s Food Trust and the afternoon of the event is supporting students to cook a healthy meal together, learning skills along the way.

Chris Andrews, Year 5 teacher at Bottesford Primary School said: “It was a brilliant day and we know the children will take this new passion for food and cooking home to try with their families.”