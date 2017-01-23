Cherished Great Dalby Primary School retires after 41 years

An admired teacher has closed the book on a career spanning more than four decades.

Irene Parker had been at Great Dalby Primary School for 41 years, starting in the school office in 1975.

Over the years Irene’s role changed from time to time but she always remained at the heart of the community.

Headteacher Lucy Anderson said: “All Irene’s children and some of her grandchildren were taught at Great Dalby Primary School during her employment and the love for her family has been projected on all other children.

“Most recently Irene has been a member of our dinnertime team and was much loved by all the children and staff here.

“Sadly, due to ill health, Irene had to leave us at Christmas. The children celebrated her commitment to the school with a special assembly where staff both past and present joined us to say farewell.

“Irene was presented with cards, gifts and a rendition of her favourite Christmas carol which brought a tear to all of our eyes.

“Everybody connected to Great Dalby wishes Irene a peaceful retirement.”