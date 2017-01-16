Asfordby voices sing in national concert

Thirty one passionate singers from Asfordby Captain’s Close Primary School have taken part in Young Voices, singing with over five thousand other children and guest singer Tabby Callaghan.

Children from the school in year four, five and six travelled to Sheffield Motorpoint Arena to sing in the concert with their parents, siblings and teachers watching on and dancing.

Pupils performed a variety of songs including rock hits, pop melodies and traditional folk tales from across the UK as well as a Zulu song.