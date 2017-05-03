Asfordby Hill pupils provide life-saving defibrillators for community

Life-saving defibrillators have been provided at Asfordby Hill following an impressive fundraising effort by school children which raised thousands of pounds.

The existing community defibrillator was vandalised last year and when pupils at Asfordby Hill School took first aid training they came up with the idea to fund a replacement. The school’s 170 children held a welly walk in November dressed as their favourite superhero characters.

And the £2,500 they raised has paid for two defibrillators – one which is fixed to the front of the school and the other which is available for use in head teacher Tracy McConnell’s office.

After the new defibrillators were unveiled at the school, Mrs McConnell said: “For the idea to have come from the children is fantastic.

“We are very proud of them.

“We are also thrilled with the community’s response to our fundraising and bowled over that we managed to raise so much money from one event.”

All teachers and support staff have been trained to use the defibrillators, which are portable electronic devices which can be used to stimulate the heart when someone suffers a cardiac arrest.