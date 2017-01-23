Asfordby Captain’s Close School takes part in bake-off challenge

Pupils from Asfordby Captain’s Close Primary School took part in a county heat of a bake-off competition organised by The Discovery Schools Academy Trust (DSAT) which the school is part of.

Children designed autumn biscuits which were judged and then sold to parents to raise funds for DSAT staff to travel to New Delhi, India, to support the charitable work of the Asha Foundation.

The contest was sponsored by Wilton baking and won by Year Four pupil Neve Roberts. Neve moved on to compete in the county finals where she learnt how to ice and decorate a Christmas cake.

Last year, the school’s Upper Key Stage 2 children also attended the DSAT Christmas service at Leicester Cathedral. They led readings and sang carols as part of a collective choir.