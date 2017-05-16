Dove Cottage’s It’s a Knockout popular at Vale of Belvoir fete

Hundreds of people went along in the beautiful sunshine to Dove Cottage’s summer fete on Sunday.

There were numerous attractions, stalls and arena events held during the day.

The beetle under the bridge obstacle PHOTO: Supplied

Entertainment included have a go archery by the Belvoir Archers, a performance from Stathern School choir, a display from the Defence Animal Centre’s working dogs, a performance from the New St George Morris Dancers and Melton Fire Service attended with their fire appliance.

Amanda George, fundraising administrator for Dove Cottage said: “The fantastic family dog show, organised by Judith Daws, raised £333. In total the fete and prize draw raised £5,300. We’d like to thanks all those that bought prize draw tickets and supported us on the day.”

The afternoon saw the introduction of It’s a Knockout. After lots of slipping and sliding the winners were “The Hose Warriors.”

Amanda added: “This was great fun watching the teams take on the inflatable challenge, water and foam. We’d like to thank all those that took part. We’re hoping it will be back next year.”

Teams battle it out on the course PHOTO: Supplied