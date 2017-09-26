Dove Cottage at Stathern hosting auction and supporting Hospice Care Week

Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern is to hold an auction, table top sale and vintage clothes sale on Saturday (October 7), to raise funds for its day care centre.

The event, which is free to enter, will include household items, china, glassware, toys, jewellery and bric-a-brac.

Viewing will commence from 12noon with bidding starting at 1.30pm prompt. Refreshments will be served throughout.

If you’re unable to deliver items hospice staff can collect them. This can include small household, garage and garden items. Large items received at hospice’s discretion, subject to space and manpower. The deadline for this service is Monday.

Dove Cottage has also decided to open its doors to the public for two days, in support of the Hospice Care Week campaign.

The site will be free to look round on Tuesday, October 10 and Thursday, October 12, at 3pm both days.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice is an independent organisation offering high quality palliative day care to people living in north east Leicestershire, Rutland and south east Nottinghamshire. Nearly 4,000 places are available each year for people with life-limiting conditions.

For more details call 01949 860303.