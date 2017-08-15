Distressed cow rescued by firefighters in Melton Country Park

Have your say

Firefighters came to the rescue of a cow after it got its head stuck by a wall in Melton Country Park last night (Monday).

An emergency call was received by a visitor to the park after they spotted the distressed animal at 7.25pm.

A crew attended from Melton together with specialist animal rescue crews from the county’s Southern Station.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The initial caller was a passer-by in the park that had noticed a cow with its head stuck between a post and a wall.

“Crews made their way on foot to the animal and confirmed that this was a calf with its head caught.

“The calf was released by crews by leaning against the post.”