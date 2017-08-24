Cyclists raise £2,300 for Cancer Research UK by riding to Skegness from pub in Nether Broughton

A team of 22 cyclists have raised thousands for charity by pedalling to Skegness from Nether Broughton.

Locals who drink at The Anchor at Nether Broughton and The Crown and Plough at Long Clawson completed a challenging 75 miles, making £2,300 in sponsorship money for Cancer Research UK.

Paul Cousin, landlord at The Anchor, said: “We’ve done this a year early. Three of us are turning 50 next year and wanted to do something great to mark it.

“We chose Cancer Research UK because it’s a cause close to mine and some of the other guys’ hearts, as we all know someone who has suffered.”

The group were loaned two vehicles from Marshall Land Rover of Melton to help them transport their bikes home.

Paul added: “The company were very good letting us have both vehicles. Our own drivers met us at the finish as some of us arrived at different stages.

“One of the guys pedalled his way to a time of three hours 20 minutes which was good, but the idea was to have fun not race.”

A 120-mile route has been planned for next year.