Cyclist dies in Newmarket crash

A cyclist in his 30s died following a crash in Newmarket earlier today.

Police were called at 6.35am to a collision between a grey BMW 525 and a bicycle on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue.

The cyclist – a man aged in his 30s – died at the scene.

A 22-year-old man from Newmarket has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident. He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The road is currently closed between the roundabout junction with the A1303 and Hamilton Road while police carry out an investigation.

There is no access into the west side of Newmarket from the A14 at Junction 36 and traffic will instead have to enter the town via the A142 at Junction 37. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have seen either the car or the cyclist immediately prior to it. Calls should be made to the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 36 of 24 January.