Curry and beer night at Rempstone raises cash for army facility

A village fundraising group at Rempstone held a curry and beer night which raised over £1,700 for the Defence National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC), the new facility being developed at Stanford Hall.

Guest speaker at the event, held in Rempstone Village Hall was the programme director General Sir Timothy Granville Chapman GBE, KCB.

He brought the audience up to date with progress on the development and also highlighted the opportunities it would bring.

Chairman of Rempstone’s village fundraising group for the DNRC, Richard Beeby, said: “We’re so fortunate to have this state of the art facility being developed on our doorstep.

“We’ve followed its progress since the earliest public presentations were held in the village hall and we felt we wanted to contribute not only some funds towards the project but to raise awareness in the local community of exactly what the facility will provide.”

The fundraising evening was attended by members of Loughborough Grammar School Combined Cadet Force and a generous donation of an auction prize, a luxury stay at Stapleford Park Country House Hotel, raised £500.

Plans are now underway for a fundraising summer concert to be held at Loughborough Endowed Schools on Saturday, June 10, which will feature the Cottesmore Military Wives Choir.