Crucial meeting tonight to decide final detail of Melton Local Plan

Councillors are tonight (Wednesday) hoping to finally submit the Melton Local Plan to the government.

The document will outline development plans and opportunities across the borough for the next 20 years.

More than 200 representations were made to the latest consultation, which ended on August 23.

This was in relation to changes made following an initial consultation exercise held at the end of last year.

An extraordinary meeting of the full Melton Council is being held tonight at 6.30pm to discuss the latest representations and decide if they should be added to the final document.

If the plan is agreed it is due to be submitted to the government to prompt a public hearing.

The Local Plan will then be adopted if the inspector rules that no further changes need to be made.